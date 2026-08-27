China's demand for marine fuels is decreasing, allowing more Sudanese oil to be blended.

According to data from the shipping industry and market sources, more barrels of South Sudan Dar Blend crude oil were returned to?the marine fuel blend pool in Singapore this month as demand for China's refined products decreased.

As the month ended, the increase in?oil imported from Sudan added to the other arbitrage supply and put pressure on Singapore's market for low-sulphur fuel oils.

Market sources reported that Dar Blend had been diverted from the traditional marine fuel blending outlets into some of China’s refineries earlier this year after the U.S./Iran war disrupted the Middle East heavy crude oil supply.

Kpler data revealed that 1.7 million barrels of Dar Blend were imported into Singapore and Malaysia during August. This was a record-breaking month for the third time in a row.

The data shows that China imported no Dar Blend in August after importing it every month from March to July.

Emril Jamil is a senior oil researcher at Kpler. He said that the demand from China for more barrels of heavy sweet crudes such as Dar has decreased.

Dar Blend is an?heavy-sweet crude that can be blended or produced to produce fuel oil with a maximum 0.5% sulphur for use in ships.

These barrels are in high demand due to the limited availability of heavy sweet crude, which can be used to produce low-sulphur fuel for marine engines that meet emission standards.

The low-sulphur fuel market was under pressure from the return of more Dar to the bunker blend pool, although the tight supply of cutters and mixstocks should limit the downside. Jamil was referring to fuel components that are used to reduce viscosity and content sulphur to meet marine fuel specifications.

Data showed that the spot differentials in Singapore for 0.5% low-sulphur oil fell to their lowest level in a month this week.

Kpler data shows that Sudan is?exporting around 2.6 million barrels per month of Dar Blend this year. This compares to a monthly average 1.9 million barrels in 2025. The oil is mainly loaded from Sudan's Bashair port located on the Red Sea.

According to data from?shipping fixtures and market sources, Dar Blend crude lifters includes BB Energy BGN and PetroChina.

Dar Blend exports were resumed in February 2025, after a pause of nearly a year due to a ruptured pipeline in 2024. Dar barrels were mainly shipped to the United Arab Emirates, Fujairah, and Singapore, Malaysia, before this.

(source: Reuters)