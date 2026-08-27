CMB.Tech core profit doubles due to Hormuz disruption, which increases tanker rates

CMB.Tech, a Belgian 'tanker' company, announced on Thursday that its core profit % for the second quarter had more than doubled. This was due to strong dry bulk and tanker prices as well as vessel sales in spite of a disruption caused by war.

CMB.Tech said in a release that disruptions to shipping through the 'Strait of Hormuz' triggered a scramble to find available?tankers, and sharp increases in freight rates at spot.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose to $552.8 million in the first quarter from $224.1 millions a year ago.

The spot rate for its very large crude carriers (VLCCs) averaged $126.790 per day during the third quarter, up from $44,981 the year before, and the rate for the Suezmax increased to $123,405 compared to $40,160.

The net profit for the year was $364.44 million. This compares to $7.8 millions a year earlier. It includes a one-time gain of $127.5 million from the sale of vessels.

The company's diversified fleet, which includes Euronav oil tankers? and Bocimar drybulk carriers?, has proposed a distribution of $64 per share. This includes an interim??dividend? of $0.21 per shares, subject to shareholder approval, and is expected to be paid out in October. (Reporting from Gdansk by Hugo Lhomedet, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak).

(source: Reuters)