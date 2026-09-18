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Friday, September 18, 2026
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Coast guard: China vessel damages Philippine fishing vessel after ramming it.

Posted to Maritime Reporter on September 18, 2026

The Philippine Coast Guard said that a China Coast Guard vessel rammed into a Philippine fishing boat on a resupply in the South China Sea. This was the latest incident between two countries in disputed water.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel BRP Datu Magat 'Salamat, was on a mission of distributing fuel assistance to a group of Filipino fisherman about 54 nautical mile off the coast of Palawan Province when a China Coast Guard vessel performed a series of 'dangerous maneuvers' and made contact with a Philippine -ship.

In a press release, it stated that "the China Coast Guard deliberately hit a civilian government ship on a humanitarian mission and livelihood."

The collision occurred at 11:13 am (0313 GMT) and bent, broke, and detached sections of the vessel’s starboard railings. It also deformed metal stanchions, support structures, as well as displaced deck fixtures and equipment. Debris was scattered on?the deck.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila didn't immediately respond to an?ask for comment.

Manila accused Beijing in July of firing water cannons at government vessels near Scarborough Shoal and hitting a Philippine 'Navy staffer on the head with a wood baton during a confrontation in the Second Thomas Shoal.

(source: Reuters)

Tags: Asia East Asia South-East Asia

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