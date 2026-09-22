Craigie wins the RORC points championship for the fourth time in a row as Bellino scores four.

Rob Craigie’s Sun Fast 3600 Bellino won the Jazz Trophy for the RORC Season's Points Championship as the IRC Overall Champion, according to the club. This is the?fourth? consecutive title.

The 2026 season was a non-Fastnet one, and saw 341 boats sail across eight bodies of waters, from the Mediterranean to the Atlantic, English Channel to the Caribbean and the Celtic Sea to the Irish Sea.

The Sun Fast 3300 Sky 'Business - Game On', sailed by Ian Hoddle and Willow Bland, came in second place overall.

The podium was completed by the Fujitsu British Soldier owned by the Army Sailing Association, skippered Will?Naylor.

Bellino won IRC Three-Handed and IRC Two Handed titles.

IRC One went to Trevor Middleton and his JPK 1180, IRC Two went to Derek Shakespeare's J/122 Bulldog, IRC Four went Inka Luhrs?and Richard Bretherton’s Sun Fast 3200 Zanzibar.

Peter Coote’s Dazcat1295 Slinky malinki took the?multihull MOCRA Class, while Greg Leonard's Swift won Class40?honours.

* The next championship begins with the Rolex Middle Sea Race on October 20, 2026. This will build towards a season in '2027 that includes the 25th Admiral's Cup and the Rolex 'Fastnet' Race.

IRC handicaps the boats based on their size and potential speed, so that a slower adjusted 'time' can still beat one faster. It ranks the boats based on how they performed in relation to what is expected of them, rather than who crossed first.

(source: Reuters)