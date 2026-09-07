Cuba's top diplomat stated on Monday that there were no ongoing talks with the United States and there was also no plan for future negotiations. This is despite a "genocidal blockade" which Cuba claims has caused the island nation economic damage of over $8 billion dollars in the past year.

At a press conference in Havana, Cuba's Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, said that there were no agendas or negotiations, but that the country was still willing to keep in touch despite its lack of progress.

Rodriguez stated that the damages caused by the decades old U.S. embargo on?Cuba have risen 7 percent from the previous year to $8.1 billion in 2025.

Cuba's Foreign Minister said that the financial impact on Cuba's economy will be felt in the first few months of 2026 after the Trump Administration imposed a?oil embargo that has decimated the islands oil production and led to nationwide blackouts lasting days.

Cuba's top diplomat stated that the blockade does not punish the government but punishes everyone (on the island). "It's a long month of living without electricity for only two or three hours a day, or less. Food spoils, it's too hot to sleep and children are forced to do their homework in near darkness."

The U.S. State Department didn't immediately respond to an inquiry for comment about Rodriguez's remarks.

The U.S. has said that the blockade is necessary to force the Cuban government into change. They also imposed heightened'sanctions' in order to do so.

The United Nations called the Trump energy and sanctions siege "a violation of international laws". In August, a team of U.N. scientists warned that the risk of disease outbreaks was increasing on the island due to the U.S. The U.S. has tightened the sanctions.

In a recent health alert, the U.S. warned of an increase in diarrhea and intestinal illness on the island due to a lack of water and electricity.

(source: Reuters)