Data from the Russian Grain Union lobby group showed that fewer countries were buying Russian wheat since July due to a 'blockade of a major export route by Russia and Ukraine on 'the Black Sea.

In September, only eight countries purchased wheat from Russia, which is the largest wheat exporter in the world. This was down from 26 countries a year ago. In August, buyers dropped to 16 from 43 in 2025.

Yelena Tiurina is the chief analyst of the Russian Grain Union. She told us that Egypt was still the biggest buyer of Russian wheat. However, its purchases from September 10 to September 20 were about 3.6 times less than they had been a year earlier.

Kenya and Yemen, the next largest buyers, also reduced their purchases. Tyurina estimated that?Russian wheat exports will total only 1,000,000 metric tons in September, down from the 5.7 million tons of September 2025.

The Black Sea is a major source of wheat for many Asian, Middle Eastern and African importers. They have been unable to secure their cargoes which has pushed up the price.

Russia wants to redirect agricultural exports from the Black Sea to ports in the Baltic and Arctic. Fertiliser and coal terminals will be repurposed to receive grain transported by rail from southern Russia.

The disruption to exports has led to an increase in unsold stocks, and a decrease in local prices. The Russian central bank warned that a prolonged disruption to the agricultural sector could have a negative impact on its output.

Sovecon, a consultancy, said that the pace of winter sowing is?14% slower than last year. The area so far sown was estimated to be the smallest at this stage since 2013, when heavy rainfall disrupted the planting.

(source: Reuters)