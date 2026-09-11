According to industry sources, Russia's seaborne grains exports in August fell by 61.9% year-on-year to 2.0 metric tons. This was primarily due to a drop in shipments through the Azov - Black - Sea basin.

In recent weeks, Russia and Ukraine have intensified their attacks on each others' shipping. In early July, Russian authorities halted navigation in the Sea of Azov after drone attacks. An attack on August 12?halted operations at Novorossiysk's key terminals, Russia's biggest Black -Sea port.

The seaborne grain exports for the first two months in 2026/27 season fell to 4.2 million tons, from 8.0 millions?tons during the July-August period of the previous?season.

The data shows that exports via the Azov Sea and Black Sea ports fell by 73.1% on an annual basis in August, to 1.3 millions tons.

Russian grain exporters are looking for alternative routes to the?Baltic port, but capacity remains limited at Russia's northern terminals. According to?the?data, grain exports via the Baltic basin rose only by 276,300 tonnes in August.

The previous season saw a grain trans-shipment of?46.3 millions tons of the total seaborne exports of 52.7million tons or almost 90%.

Exports via Far East ports increased by more than twice as much, to 87,000 tonnes, while shipments via the Caspian sea, which primarily serves Iran, grew 13.4% on an annual basis.

(source: Reuters)