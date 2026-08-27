Data shows that shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has increased slightly.

Data showed that shipping traffic in the Strait of?Hormuz rose slightly despite the?geopolitical standoff between the United States,?Iran and?Oman, as well as the?market monitoring?Iran's talks with Oman about the waterway.

Kpler data showed that the number of visible commodity vessels transiting at Hormuz on Wednesday was 10. This is a slight increase from Tuesday's eight. This was below the?10-day average of 15 vessels.

From the Gulf of Oman, two medium-range fuel tanks, a liquefied petrol gas carrier, three handymax tankers and a Panamax tanker entered the strait.

The Gulf of Mexico was re-entered by a medium-range fuel carrier, a 'bitumen tanker' and a bulk ship.

Iran and Oman continue to work on details of a deal on the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that the two countries have agreed on a?share of the waterway revenue.

Traffic slowed down for a second day at the key waterway in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Kpler data showed that 19 vessels, including a large 'crude carrier', passed through Bab el-Mandeb, and six?tankers departed, down from 24 the day before.

Transponders may not be working on some vessels that are'sailing' at key waterways.

(source: Reuters)