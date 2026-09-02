Data shows that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is below the 10-day average

Preliminary shipping data on Wednesday showed that four commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz - down from ten a day before - and below the 10-day average of around '13.

Initial data from shiptracker Kpler at 0200 GMT showed that four vessels transited: one very large crude tanker, one Panamax carrier, one Kamsarmax tanker and one intermediate tanker.

Three of the four vessels were departing and one was entering the strait.

As some ships turn off their transponders while on voyage, the figures may change.

The United States announced that it launched a series?of air strikes against Iran?on Tuesday. This prompted Iranian retaliation in the most severe escalation in conflict between the two nations in recent weeks.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated in a press release that the U.S. attack would "tighten" the "lock" on the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway was critical, carrying about one-fifth of the global oil consumption before the conflict.

On Tuesday, 18 cargo vessels?transited through?the Bab el-Mandeb strait, another major maritime chokepoint of the Middle East. Seven vessels entered and 11 departed.

In the last 10 days, an average of 24 ships have passed through Bab el-Mandeb.

Two Aframax and one Suezmax were among the vessels that traversed the Strait.

(source: Reuters)