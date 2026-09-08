Data shows that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is below the 10-day average

Preliminary shipping data on Wednesday showed that six?commodity ships transited the Strait of?Hormuz Tuesday. This is down from nine?aday earlier? and below?the 10-day?average of approximately 12.

These figures may change, as some ships turn off their transponders while on voyage.

Initial data from shiptracker Kpler at 0200 GMT showed that five vessels were entering the port and one vessel was exiting. One intermediate tanker and one Panamax were among the six vessels.

Tuesday, the U.S. and Israeli?war against Iran intensified?with Tehran's backed Houthis in Yemen launching attacks on several Saudi Arabian towns. This further embroiled a U.S. ally into the conflict. American forces also hit several Iranian oil tanks and Iran attacked a U.S. military base in Jordan.

On Tuesday, 25 cargo vessels traversed the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, another major maritime chokepoint in the Middle East. Eleven vessels entered and fourteen vessels exited.

The average number of ships passing through Bab el-Mandeb in the last 10 days was around 27.

Two Suezmax tanks, eight Aframax tanks and one Very Large Crude Carrier were among the vessels that travelled through 'the strait.

(source: Reuters)