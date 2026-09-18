Data shows that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is below the 10-day average

Preliminary shipping data showed that four commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. This is down from six vessels a day before and well below the?10-day?average of?about 16?, according to the?data.

These figures may change, as some ships turn off their transponders to avoid detection in conflict zones.

Shiptracker Kpler data at 0200 GMT showed that three vessels were entering the strait, heading into the Gulf, and one vessel was leaving.

Two Panamax tankers were among the vessels, as was one Supramax ship and one Kamsarmax vessel. Before the Iran conflict, the waterway transported a fifth of all oil and gas in the world.

On Thursday, 23 cargo vessels passed through the 'Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a maritime chokepoint at the southwest corner of Yemen, and a crucial trade route between the Red Sea Gulf of Aden.

Data showed that 13 vessels were heading to the Red Sea, and 10 were headed towards the Gulf of Aden. The data showed a Panamax, a Suezmax and four Supramax vessels as well as six Aframax tanks.

This number compares to an average of 26 ships using the strait in the last 10 days.

Since?last? week, the Houthis, backed by Iran have taken over Yemen's entire Red Sea coast. This prompted Saudi Arabian air force to launch airstrikes.

As the conflict spreads to Yemen and Saudi Arabia, it has created new concerns about oil supply by threatening the Red Sea route for exports. This is the main alternative for Gulf imports while traffic through Strait of Hormuz remains constrained.

(source: Reuters)