According to preliminary data released on Wednesday, three commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past day. This is down from four vessels a day before and well below the 10-day moving average of about 15.

Some ships turn off their transponders while on voyage, so the figures could change.

Shiptracker Kpler data showed that at 0200 GMT, all three vessels including a Panamax tanker were leaving the strait.

Al Mafyar - a ballast liquefied gas tanker - was last seen leaving the waterway on 19 September, according to Kpler data and LSEG.

Before the US-Iran conflict, the Strait of Hormuz carried a fifth of world oil and gas.

US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that there would be no end to the war if a deal was not reached. However, he also hinted at a possible agreement in the near future amid diplomatic efforts at the United Nations.

22 cargo vessels also transited Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another maritime chokepoint at the southwest tip of Yemen, and a crucial trade route for 'oil' between the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Data showed that 14 vessels were heading to the Red Sea, and eight towards the Gulf of Aden. Five Panamax vessels, six Supramax vessels and four Aframax tanks were among them.

This number is compared to an average of 26 ships that have used the strait over the last 10 days.

(source: Reuters)