Preliminary data on Thursday showed that 10 commodity ships transited through the Strait of?Hormuz, up from 7 a day before and below the 10-day moving?average of 17 vessels.

Nine vessels entered the Strait, including Supramax ship carrying metals and grain, as well an empty very large Gas carrier. According to the data, one Supramax with fertilizer left at 0423 GMT Thursday.

The figures do not include any vessels that may have crossed the Strait with their transponders off to avoid detection.

Before the US and Israel war against Iran began on February 28, the Strait typically "handled" about 125 large commercial vessels per day. These included?tankers?,?gas carriers?,?bulkers?,?and container ships?, which accounted for around 20% of the daily supply of crude oil?and liquefied gas?in the world.

Iran and the US are still far apart in their views on the best way to end the conflict, but diplomacy should continue, said a senior Iranian official on Wednesday. This was after Iran's President told the United Nations General Assembly he would "never give up to US pressure".

Senior Iranian official speaking on condition of anonymity said that Tehran was reviewing Washington’s response to their peace proposals. These included a priority of?lifting the US naval blockade against Iranian ports? and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait saw 27 cargo vessels transit the waterway on Wednesday, compared to 24 a day earlier, and compared to an average of 26 vessels using the strait over the past 10days.

(source: Reuters)