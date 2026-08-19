According to preliminary data released on Tuesday, ship crossings through the 'Strait Of Hormuz' were in the single digits despite a slight increase from the weekend. This is despite the fact that the U.S.-Iran peace talks have stalled.

Kpler shiptracking data showed that six commodity ships traversed the Strait on Monday. Three were leaving?the Gulf, and three were entering. This compares to the 10-day average 11 ships. Three ships passed through the waterway on Saturday, while two others did so on Sunday.

No very large 'crude carriers' or 'tankers transporting liquefied gas passed through.

Transponders may be switched off on some vessels that pass through the Strait. These vessels are not included in the total.

According to 'the data,' the very?large (VLGC), Xavia, entered the strait through the Iranian route with a?ballast cargo. This means that it was empty. VLGCs typically ship liquefied petroleum gasses such as butane, propane and ethane.

The 'data' showed that a medium-range /fuel tanker, an intermediate-range fuel tanker, and a Panamax bulk ship and a Panamax fuel tanker entered the Gulf.

(source: Reuters)