According to preliminary shipping data released on Tuesday, the number of ships crossing the 'Strait of Hormuz' remained in the single digits, despite a slight increase from the weekend. This is despite a standstill in the US-Iran peace talks. The U.S. and Iranian peace talks have reached a deadlock.

Kpler data revealed that six commodity ships traversed the Strait on Monday. Three were leaving the Gulf of Mexico and three were entering. This compares to the average of 11 vessels over the past 10 days. Three ships passed through on Saturday, while two others did so on Sunday.

No very large crude carriers (VLCCs) or tankers transporting liquefied gas passed through.

The tally does not include vessels that are?passing the strait without their transponders on.

According to data, the Xavia?very large carrier (VLGC), entered the strait through the Iranian route? under ballast. This means that the vessel was?empty? of a cargo. VLGCs typically ship liquefied hydrocarbon gases, such as butane and propane.

The data also showed that a medium-range fuel carrier and an intermediate-range carrier entered the Gulf. A medium-sized LPG tanker, a 'Panamax bulk shipper and a Panamax fuel tanker left the Gulf.

BAB EL-MANDEB CROSSINGS

Kpler data showed that 19 cargo vessels?transited on Monday at the chokepoint of Bab el-Mandeb, on the 'other side of Arabian Peninsula. This was lower than a moving average of 26 for the past 10 days and Sundays 33 crossings.

Five of the 19 ships entered the Red Sea and 14 left.

According to the data, the VLCC Norns was one of the 14 ships that left, laden with 2 million barrels. Two of the ships that entered were liquid tankers Admiral, and Portofino. The Portofino was loaded with diesel for markets west of Suez.

(source: Reuters)