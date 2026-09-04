Preliminary shipping data showed that four commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway, on Thursday, compared to nine the day before and well below the average of '15 for the past 10 days.

Kpler data at 0455 GMT Friday showed that the number included two?medium range tankers, one Kamsarmax and a Handysize vessel.

This figure does not include vessels that may have crossed the Strait with their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders off in order to avoid detection.

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated, fears about Middle East supply increased.

Only two large crude carriers have crossed the Strait this week according to?Kpler data.

Before the Iran War began on February 28, about 125 large vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day, including tankers and gas carriers. Bulkers, container vessels and bulk carriers made up one fifth of the global crude oil and natural gas supply.

Since mid-July, the U.S. has blocked all shipping related to Iran. This has stopped Iranian crude oil from being exported.

Rystad Energy's?chief economist?Claudio Galimberti stated on Thursday that daily observed oil and products exit volumes ranged between?mostly 4 million to 6 million barrels a day during the war. However, the short?interim agreement struck by Iran and United States saw the volume rise close to the pre-war levels.

He told an energy summit in Singapore that "the United States and Iran are not on the same page."

"Therefore we expect flows to remain very low up until November as the economic costs of a long-term disruption continue to weigh."

Kpler data revealed that 22 cargo vessels?crossed the Bab el-Mandeb strait in the Red Sea on Thursday. This was down from 31 the previous day and below the average 10-day tally.

(source: Reuters)