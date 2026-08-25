Data shows that the number of commodity vessels transiting through Strait of Hormuz has fallen to a three-month low.

Shipping data revealed that only two commodity vessels entered the gulf on Monday. This was the lowest daily tally of vessels since early May.

According to Kpler, shiptracker, the figure was also below the 10-day median of 14. Only one large gas carrier and a large crude carrier entered the strait early Tuesday from the Gulf of?Oman.

The figures may change, even though they are down from the Sunday tally of seven vessels, all types. Some?ships have turned off navigation transponders as they pass through.

Iran announced that it has blacklisted 45 oil tankers for violating its rules regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz. It also threatened action against vessels engaged in ship-to-ship transfer with them. This is a significant increase in pressure on the waterway six months after the Iran War began.

Before the conflict the Strait was responsible for about a fifth global flow of crude oil, liquefied gas and natural gas.

Iran has also promised to'retaliate' against the expanded U.S. Sanctions aimed at cutting its economic lifeline. It is confident that its main trading partners will resist Washington’s pressure campaign.

Scott?Bessent, the U.S. Treasury secretary, announced the measures on Monday. However, he did not impose the most severe sanctions. He warned that countries who continue to trade with Iran could lose access to the dollar-based financial system.

Kpler data revealed that 29 vessels passed Bab el-Mandeb on Monday. This is another important chokepoint located?on the opposite side of?the Arabian peninsula. This was in line with the average for 10 days and compared to 28 crossings on a Sunday. Reporting by Siyi Liu, Singapore; Editing and proofreading by Christian Schmollinger & Clarence Fernandez

(source: Reuters)