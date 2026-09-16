Data shows that the number of ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz remains in the single digits

The number of vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday was?four, down from?seven the day before, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday. This is well below the 10-day shipping average of 18

After the intensification of attacks in the area, the drop in traffic along the waterway which handled one-fifth the world's oil supply and liquefied gas before the?Iran War has occurred.

According to the data, of the total on Tuesday, 2 ships left and 2 entered.

No very large crude carriers or ?liquefied natural gas tankers ?were involved.

Some ships that are sailing in the waterway without transponders will not be counted.

The Iranian route was used by a very large gas carrier named Salute that carried around 470,000 barrels?of liquefied petroleum gas. Meanwhile, the Panamax-sized Nautilus tanker, which contained around 510,000 barrels?of naphtha?, left via an unknown, dark route.

Both?ships entered with cargo, one a dirty product?tanker for short distances and the other was a dry bulk carrier. Both ships entered via the Iranian route.

The number of'ships' sailing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remained at?22 on Tuesday, compared to 24 a day earlier.

(source: Reuters)