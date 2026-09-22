Data shows that the number of vessels using Hormuz has dropped to just two.

Preliminary shipping data on Tuesday showed that the number of commodity vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz dropped to just two on Monday, down from 10?a day before.

The figures exclude any vessels who may have crossed the Strait with their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders off in order to avoid detection.

Kpler data revealed that a Panama flagged Supramax carrying minerals and a Liberia flagged bulk carrier entered via an unknown route.

Before the Iran conflict began on February 28, the Strait handled approximately 125 large commercial vessels each day. These vessels included tankers, gas carrier, bulkers, and container ships, and they accounted for about 20% of the daily supply of crude oil and natural gas.

Marisks Intelligence, a shipping intelligence and tracking company, said that two separate incidents occurred when a crude oil tanker and an liquefied petrol gas carrier were attacked as they crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

Marisks reported that two crewmen were injured in a minor accident when the LR Stephanie, an oil tanker flying the Isle of Man flag, was hit by a projectile unknown while entering inland waterways on Monday. LSEG data revealed that the vessel is managed and owned by Universal Tanker Corp.

The company didn't immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

The report said that the LPG tanker Al Maryah, which is registered in Liberia, was hit on Sunday while it was en route. The vessel is managed and owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

ADNOC Logistics and Services media office responded to an email asking for comment by saying that they "do not comment" on specific operational issues, such as voyage planning or vessel movement.

The report stated that both vessels were able to continue their journey without any assistance.

"Responsibility remains unclear, and neither vessel was identified in publicly available?Iranian Persian Gulf Strait Authority's (PGSA) non-compliant’ lists," Marisks remarked.

On Monday, 26 vessels, the same as the day before, crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, at the southernmost end of the Red Sea.

(source: Reuters)