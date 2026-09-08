De Wave, a yacht interiors manufacturer owned by Renaissance Partners, is to be acquired by the company

Italian private equity firm Renaissance Partners announced that it has agreed to buy interiors maker De 'Wave Group, located in Genoa, from Californian investment company Platinum Equity.

The deal was reported earlier on Tuesday. A source with knowledge of the transaction estimated the value at about EUR400 million (approximately $465 million).

Platinum Equity, founded in Beverly Hills, by U.S. billionaire Tom Gores - the owner of NBA team Detroit Pistons - acquired 'De Wave' in a deal that took place in 2019.

Platinum grew De Wave by acquisitions. According to its website, the U.S. company bought Tecnavi in 2022 and FCR Finland, Mobil-Line, and Mobil-Line.

De Wave employs 1,400 people worldwide to manufacture?maritime interiors such as cabins, bathrooms and catering systems. The company also offers refitting services and serves cruise operators as well as shipyards.

De Wave, founded in 2014, generated revenues of EUR 400 million by 2025.

De Wave's Management is expected to reinvest the?proceeds of the transaction back into the company.

Renaissance Partners acted as financial adviser to J.P. Morgan, while Fineurop Soditic acted both as a debt and financial advisor. Fineurop Soditic was the debt and financial adviser for J.P.

(source: Reuters)