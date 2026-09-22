Diplomats report that France is considering a new UN Security Council Resolution on Hormuz.

Diplomats confirmed on Tuesday that France had begun drafting a resolution for the UN Security Council in coordination with United States?to establish an international mission in order to restore movement through?the Strait of Hormuz.

Paris had?unsuccessfully? attempted to draft a resolution on this issue in the past, but the latest step comes after talks between France's president Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly on Monday night.

Macron, after meeting with the US President at Trump Tower in New York, said that "Several options have been discussed".

"We will be working on diplomatic options in the next few hours. This could allow more oil tankers and container ships to transit, even without a comprehensive deal."

The diplomats stated that Paris hopes to have a draft resolution circulated to the Security Council soon. However, they refused to provide a specific timeframe.

Previous UN efforts have not been able to gain support from the veto-wielding countries of China and Russia due to fears about bias against Tehran.

There is some hope for a solution this time, with the oil prices surging and fears that a Houthi advance in?Yemen may threaten the Bab el-Mandeb strategic corridor.

Diplomats stated that the resolution would focus on separating waterway security from wider 'tensions with Iran' and underlining the shared interests of nations to preserve the freedom of navigation as well as access to energy.

Diplomats said that UN member states would coordinate their efforts to protect commercial shipping through Hormuz, without taking an offensive stance toward Iran, criticizing the United States, and linking the issue with 'other regional disputes'.

A French diplomatic source stated that "France is willing to work with the Americans and their partners on a Security Council Resolution guaranteeing freedom of movement in the Strait of Hormuz".

(source: Reuters)