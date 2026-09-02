Erdogan: Mechanism needed to ensure Black Sea security before the grain crisis escalates

Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President, said that a permanent mechanism is needed to ensure the safety of maritime commercial?transports in the 'Black Sea' before the grain -crisis escalates.

Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Minister, said earlier this week that the country had a plan in place for the safe transit of grain through the Black Sea and was in touch with both Russia as well as Ukraine about it.

Erdogan and Russian 'President Vladimir Putin' held talks in Bishkek, on the sidelines a?Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Putin and Erdogan had discussed?the Black Sea situation.

Erdogan told journalists that a grain shortage had returned, particularly in Africa. He said action was needed before the situation escalated.

"The safety and security of all civil maritime transport in the Black Sea are important to us." "The fighting between the parties must not escalate to such a point that it threatens civilians' safety and commercial life," Erdogan stated.

He added, "We must resolve this problem."

In July 2022, the United Nations and Turkey helped to?mediate a so-called "Black Sea Grain Initiative" that allowed the safe exportation of almost 33 million metric tonnes of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea despite the conflict.

Russia, however,?withdrew? from the agreement by 2023, claiming that its own food exports and fertilisers were?obstructed?.

Alexander Grushko, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, said that Moscow does not see any reason for the Black Sea Grain Agreement to be resumed.

(source: Reuters)