Erdogan, the Turkish leader, tells Zelenskiy of Ukraine that Black Sea attacks cannot be explained

According to a Thursday'readout' from Erdogan’s office, the Turkish president told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russian?and Ukrainian attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea are?inexplicable. Steps must be taken to prevent these.

NATO member Turkey has repeatedly called on the warring parties to cease their attacks in the Black Sea. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine at full scale in 2022, the country has maintained cordial relations with both Moscow as well as Kyiv.

The Turkish presidency released a statement saying that "During the meeting President Erdogan stated that Turkey is ready to do everything it can to ensure that the Ukraine-Russian war ends with lasting peace and that we will continue to our efforts to revive the direct negotiations."

It added that "Our President said that a measure must be taken to ensure navigational safety on the Black Sea. Attacks on commercial vessels were inexplicable and we expected the sides of the conflict to act responsibly."

Ankara said that it has sent offers to Ukraine, Russia and other countries to stop attacks. Some of these attacks have targeted Turkish owned vessels and killed its citizens. It is waiting for their response. It said that a solution is needed to ensure grain shipments from the region can be done safely.

Zelenskiy had earlier told leaders attending a "Crimean Platform", a summit held on the sidelines the General Assembly, that Kyiv is ready for a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, based on such proposals as those made by Egypt, India, and Turkey.

The Black Sea region is a major source of wheat for many top wheat importers from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Global wheat prices are soaring.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was mediated by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022, to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain during the war. However, Russia withdrew the following year after complaining about its own food and fertilizer exports being obstructed.

Ankara provided Kyiv a'military back-up' and expressed support for its 'territorial Integrity, but refused Western sanctions against Moscow and maintained commercial relations with Russia. Ankara has hosted direct talks in the past and offered to mediate.

(source: Reuters)