EU wheat declines from 1-week-high as Black Sea disruption is assessed

Euronext Wheat fell from its one-week-high on Thursday. This was due to a weakness in Chicago grains, and the lingering hope of a military de-escalation?in the Black Sea Export Zone.

After the day session, December wheat traded on Euronext was 0.4% lower at EUR243.50 ($279.42).

The contract rose earlier to a peak of EUR246 in a week, extending the rebound from Monday's low of EUR238 before following Chicago futures lower.

Chicago wheat prices, which are a benchmark for the global market, fell as crude oil prices dropped, the dollar strengthened and new diplomatic talks about a Black Sea truce added to pressure.

Traders say that a?AFP article, citing a Turkish proposal to Russia and Ukraine regarding a ceasefire on?strikes on commercial shipping in Black Sea, has brought attention back to the potential for de-escalation.

The traders, however, were skeptical - given that Turkey had already flagged similar proposals. Also, the deal announced by U.S. president Donald Trump to stop strikes on energy infrastructure on Monday has shown little impact.

One German trader stated that "the headlines today again were about diplomatic efforts to get some sort of Black -Sea safe ship agreement, with Turkey reportedly involved." Price falls are modest because both Russia and Ukraine continue to launch heavy attacks and there is still no concrete evidence that a deal has been reached.

The continued Russian exports via the Baltic and Caspian Seas also dampened concerns over disruptions to Black Sea trade.

Russian protein wheat with 12.5% was available for $269-271 per ton FOB, while 11.5% was around $263-265 per ton. This was according to traders, who claimed that this was around $15-$16 cheaper than German and Romanian wheat.

The large long positions taken by investment funds on wheat and other crops made the prices more susceptible to a pullback.

Ole Hansen is the head of commodity strategy for Saxo Bank. He told reporters that speculators are rushing to these markets and they have record positions in key crops. "If there is any improvement in supply, then we may see a price correction."

The International Grains Council raised its world wheat crop forecast for 2026/27 on Thursday, noting that global flows of wheat were unusually low due to severe disruptions in Black Sea exports.

(source: Reuters)