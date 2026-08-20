EU wheat demand at four-week peak as Black Sea disruptions stir up demand

The benchmark wheat price on Euronext reached its highest level in almost four weeks Thursday. This was largely due to a 'prediction that the war-related disruptions of Black Sea exports would 'push some demand to?Western Europe.

The December wheat contract, the most active on Euronext at that time, settled at EUR241 per metric ton after hitting its highest level since July 24, EUR242, earlier in the day.

Euronext's exit of September futures that were about to expire was once again marked. The front-month contract settled at EUR227.25 per ton on the day.

Chicago wheat prices also reached a peak of almost four weeks.

The?attacks by Moscow and Kyiv against each other's shipping lanes have virtually halted their grain exports from the Azov basin and Black Sea basin.

Importers were mulling over alternatives after a month of lull as buyers waited for a de-escalation.

In a recent note, ADM Agriculture, a British merchant, said that "Black Sea Logistics remain the predominant upside risk. Further disruptions could force importers to return to markets of Western origin."

LSEG data shows that a ship will load 67,000 metric tonnes of French wheat destined for Sudan in the next few days. This is the first shipment in 18-years.

The French wheat may have been a replacement of?Black Sea?supplies, but it was not immediately clear. The timing of the shipment suggested that a merchant had switched from Russian wheat - usually the main source for Sudan imports.

Wheat prices remained relatively stable despite the limited switch by buyers who are waiting to see if lower-cost Russian and Ukrainian supplies will be available again soon.

The strength of the?euro against the dollar, which reached a three-month peak on Thursday, also capped Euronext, making European wheat costlier overseas.

(source: Reuters)