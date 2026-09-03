The price of European wheat dropped sharply after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was a possibility for a peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine. Later, the optimism over a possible agreement faded.

At 1636 GMT, December?milling whey, the most active contract on Paris based Euronext was down 3.2% to EUR248.5 ($289.13), after having fallen as low as EUR243.25 per ton earlier.

Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday as well, falling from the multi-year highs reached this week. They are also nearing their lower limit.

Putin said at an economic forum held in Russia's Far East that there is a chance for a "peace agreement" in Ukraine. However, resuming the talks would be difficult because of Ukrainian attacks against shipping and Kyiv's call to civilian aircraft not fly over Russian airspace.

Putin's comments triggered profit-taking following a steep rally, as traders saw little signs of an easing of hostilities to ease a near-halt of Russian and Ukrainian shipments in the Black Sea region.

Traders later noted, however, that Putin's comments did not indicate any immediate military deescalation.

One German trader stated that "markets are sensitive to any news which could allow the resumption without attack of Russian and Ukrainian grains shipments."

The fundamental picture remains the same, Black Sea grain is not moving away and Middle East conflict has driven up crude oil.

Saudi Arabia's tender to purchase 535,000 tons wheat creates a new demand at a time when attacks on Russian and Ukrainian Black Sea shipping have been disrupted.

The traders said that Russian wheat could be offered in the Saudi tender, including from Russian Baltic port. However, the increased freight costs would make the offer less competitive.

Another trader said: "I would expect EU origins to compete, especially Romania/Bulgaria, and perhaps North America."

Rouen port data revealed that a cargo of 33,000 tons?of soft wheat headed to Libya. This could be a switch from Black Sea origins.

(source: Reuters)