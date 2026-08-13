EU wheat gains reduced after Black Sea truce report

Euronext Wheat?pared its gains on Thursday in choppy trades to fall from a two-week peak as traders noted that a report stating that Kyiv proposed a truce in attacks against civilian targets in the Black Sea?attenuated?concerns over disruptions to massive Russian and Ukrainian grain exports.

The December wheat contract, which was the most actively traded on Euronext at EUR232.75 ($268.34 per metric ton), settled down by 0.1%, at EUR232.75, after reaching its highest level since July 30, at EUR237.25.

The volatility of September futures was higher. The front-month contract rose earlier by as much as 3,7%, to its highest since July 31, at EUR228.75. However, it reversed course after the news of Ukraine's Black Sea truce offer.

Later, the contract settled at EUR221.50 with a 0.5% increase. The latest escalation of their four-and-a-half-year war has seen Russia and Ukraine launch weeks-long attacks against shipping. This has reduced shipments. The market concerns grew on Wednesday after a Ukrainian strike against Russia's Novorossiysk Port?forced the closure of two major grain terminals.

The price of wheat has been kept in check by the constant talk of a possible truce and a lack demand for other origins, such as European Union Wheat.

A German trader stated that "EU prices are so high in comparison to Russia, importers will only purchase if there is a definite need for it."

He said that prices for Russian 12.5% protein grain were quoted between $218 and $221 per ton, free on board, for shipments in late August/September. Prices are nominal because of the uncertainty surrounding shipments, he added.

The price was around $40 per ton less than "Romanian 12.5% Wheat" and about $30 cheaper than French 11 % wheat, depending on the currency rate and Euronext movements.

The traders also claim that the good harvests in North African and Middle Eastern countries importing goods have allowed them to hold off on buying in hopes of a normalisation in Russian and Ukrainian exports. The German farm cooperatives association DRV has forecast that Germany's?wheat output in 2026 will drop?11.2% compared to last year, to 20,55 million tonne. This is a reduction of its outlook following the heatwaves during this summer.

The association stated that although quality varied by region, protein content was generally high.

(source: Reuters)