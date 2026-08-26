EU Wheat Jumps on Report Russia escalates war with Ukraine

The price of European wheat futures rose 4% to a new one-month high on Wednesday, as fears about war disrupting the massive grain trade in the Black Sea were heightened by a report stating that Russia intends to intensify its?attacks against Ukraine.

The December 'wheat' contract, which is the most active on Euronext at the time, had risen 4% to EUR246.25 ($286.88), its highest price since July 24.

Chicago wheat rose by nearly 6%.

After concluding negotiations for a peace agreement have failed, Russia may consider a stepped-up missile strike on Kyiv as well as critical infrastructure in other parts of?Ukraine, according to Bloomberg News, which cited three sources close to the Kremlin.

Traders say the report 'further cooled hope of a recovery of Black Sea shipments, after news earlier Wednesday that repair works at NKHP, one three grain terminals in Russia's major Black Sea -export port, Novorossiysk could?take as long as four months according to the company.

One German trader stated that there are no signs of a deal to allow Russian and Ukrainian ports and shipping companies to resume their operations without being attacked.

Importers have been cited as having purchased European Union wheat instead of Russian or Ukrainian wheat. However, demand has remained modest.

"Some importers are worried, particularly in Egypt. But they are still hoping for a Black Sea agreement which would likely push prices down."

"But importers of Russian and Ukrainian wheat have begun to switch purchases in Bangladesh, with some Bulgarian grain being purchased by Bangladesh. Also inquiries were made about Romanian Wheat."

Some buyers were encouraged to wait by the low prices for products with?Russian or Ukrainian origins, despite logistics uncertainty.

Russian and Ukrainian 11.5% protein wheat was priced at $207-$212 per ton FOB for September shipment. French and Russian prices were higher than the Euronext and currency movements, but still around $271-$274 per ton FOB.

(source: Reuters)