EU wheat losses increase as Black Sea truce talks weigh

Euronext Wheat prices fell on Tuesday, reaching their lowest level since July?as rumours about talks to stop attacks on vessels in the Black Sea eased fears of a squeeze on Russian & Ukrainian exports.

Euronext was also affected by the lack of demand for Western European wheat and technical selling of front-month futures, as well as caution ahead of Wednesday's widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture Crop Forecasts.

After touching its lowest level since July 15, December wheat, which was the most actively traded position on Euronext settled at EUR227.50 (USD262.54) per metric ton, a 1.2% decline.

The contract for September futures, which had hit its lowest level since July 10, settled 2.1% lower at EUR213,25 per ton. The decline was partly due to participants exiting their positions in the?front month and a lack short-term demand for exports, traders said.

Unconfirmed rumors about talks to stop?vessel strikes in the Black Sea came after a weekend request by Turkey that Moscow and Kyiv declare a moratorium against such?strikes.

One German trader stated that "rumors abounded today about Russia and Ukraine talking about some sort of safe'shipping agreement which could enable full-scale sea wheat exports from both nations."

The market has been waiting for signs of an agreement for weeks, but there have only been rumours. Ukraine's agriculture minister said on Monday that the country had cut its grain forecast for 2026/27, the July-June period, by as much as 12%.

IKAR, which is the largest wheat exporter in the world, lowered its forecast for 2026/27 by 0.5 millions tons to 44.5million tons, while Sovecon predicted August wheat shipments to be at a decade-low of 3,0million to 3.4million tons.

Jordan has cancelled a second wheat tender, indicating a tepid market.

The weekly data from the European Union showed that soft wheat exports in the 2026/27 season, which began on July 1, had been 1?million tonnes. This is 57% less than a year ago.

However, the figures for some countries were incomplete. Traders noted that France shipped a negligible 157 tons. LSEG port data showed that France exported?about 400,000 tonnes outside the EU during July.

The current heatwave in Germany has pushed the Rhine river to record low levels and stopped some cargo shipping.

(source: Reuters)