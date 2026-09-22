EU wheat prices drift as Euro and Black Sea uncertainties weigh

Euronext wheat prices were little changed Tuesday, as traders assessed diplomatic efforts to lower?attacks on Russia's war against Ukraine and factored in a weaker dollar versus the euro.

After the main session, the price of December 'wheat' on Paris-based Euronext remained unchanged at EUR243.75 (USD278.68) per metric ton.

Euronext was boosted by a nearly two-month low in the euro/dollar exchange rate.

Chicago wheat is a softer variety.

The wheat markets have continued to digest the headlines about Russia's conflict with Ukraine which has choked Black Sea exports from both major grain producing countries.

The UN General Assembly this week has brought attention to the idea of a break in the attacks on energy infrastructure. However, continued attacks on ports have dampened expectations for a shipping recovery.

In the meantime, Russian exports through alternative routes as well as a cautious attitude from buyers dampened expectations that demand would shift towards European suppliers.

One futures broker said, "The lack of a clear export programme for the next few months has started to disappoint people who have long positions."

"Egypt has been very discreet", he said, referring to one of the largest wheat importers in the world.

Recent sales of grain by European farmers in response to the multi-year highs for grain prices following several lean years have also curtailed the market.

The weekly data from the European Union showed that the bloc's soft wheat exports in 2026/27 have been down by 2%, but figures for France and other countries are still incomplete.

(source: Reuters)