Euronext wheat prices eased on Monday, after hitting a two-week high on Friday. Traders weighed the impact of a severe disruption in Black Sea exports versus a limited demand for Western European wheat that is more expensive.

The December wheat contract, the?most active one on Euronext?, was down 1% to EUR234.25 ($271.40).

The September futures contract settled at EUR225.25 per ton at a 1.2% decrease. At the end of the session, options on the contract expired.

The Russian grain export hub of Novorossiysk has been affected by the recent attacks on its ports by Russia and Ukraine.

The disruption has fueled concerns about a potential shortfall in the export supply, but traders said there had been few signs of renewed demand for French wheat.

A futures broker stated that "there's not much?export-demand in France except for Morocco in September."

Morocco, which is the largest overseas buyer of French or EU wheat, has halted imports since June 1, to prioritize its own harvest. The suspension will last until August 31, 2019.

The two-month high of the euro versus the dollar has also affected the demand for EU Wheat.

Analysts said that the?prices of Russian wheat exports?fell even further last week due to the closure of Black Sea grain terminals, and an?increase in freight rates.

Some 'buyers' have decided to wait for a maritime truce rather than buy alternative origins due to the 'drop in Russian or Ukrainian prices during Black Sea escalation.

The broker stated that "this situation will not last".

(source: Reuters)