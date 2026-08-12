EU wheat prices jump after Ukraine attacks major Russian grain export ports

Euronext wheat prices rose on Wednesday after falling to a four-week low on Tuesday, following Ukrainian attacks against Russian grain export terminals. This heightened concerns about the disruption of massive Black Sea shipments.

The gains were mainly moderate compared to Chicago wheat, with traders and analysts citing a weaker export demand in Western Europe as well as the large position that investment funds already held in Euronext Wheat.

At 1517 GMT, December wheat, Euronext’s most active market, increased 2.2% to EUR232.50 (US$268.35) per metric ton.

After Ukrainian drone attacks, two of Russia's largest grain terminals in Novorossiysk ceased operations. This threatens Russia's huge wheat exports and could transfer importer purchases to another region.

Futures broker: "If the fighting in the Black Sea continues, and the logistical issues persist, it will be pretty 'bullish' for wheat." He said that for the moment, port silos are full in France and demand is low. There's also no switch from Black Sea to Western European supplies.

Euronext September Wheat jumped more dramatically, up 3.5% at EUR220.75 per ton.

One German trader asked: "Will the war cut Russian wheat exports on a long-term basis?"

The front-month contract fell sharply at the beginning of the week. Traders said that there could have been some short-covering, as participants continued to exit the contract before the expiration of August '17 options against September futures.

Donatas Jankauskas, CM Navigator's analyst, said that the news of Ukraine's attack on grain terminals in Novorossiysk boosted Euronext. "Nobody?wants a short when headlines about the Black Sea are this risky. The Black Sea headlines?have generated some short coverage?today."

A report on world supply and demand from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, due at 1600 GMT, was also expected. Reporting by Gus Trompiz from Paris and Michael Hogan from Hamburg; editing by Vijay Kishore

(source: Reuters)