EU wheat prices jump after Ukraine attacks major Russian grain export ports

Euronext wheat prices rose on Wednesday after falling to a four-week low on Tuesday. This was due to Ukrainian attacks on Russian grain terminals, which heightened concerns about the?disruption of massive shipments across the Black Sea.

The gains were mostly moderate compared to Chicago wheat, as traders and analysts pointed out that Western Europe's export demand was weak and investment funds already held a large position in Euronext wheat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its August "world supply and demand report" which showed that prices were still strong.

At 1634 GMT, December wheat, Euronext’s most active market, increased 2.2% to EUR232.50 (US$268.35) per metric ton.

After a Ukrainian drone strike, two of Russia's largest grain terminals in Novorossiysk ceased operations. This threatens Russia's massive wheat exports on world markets as well as the possibility that importers will shift their purchases to other areas.

Futures broker: "If the fighting in the Black Sea continues, and the logistical problems persist, it will be pretty bullish for the wheat." He said that for the moment, port silos are full in France and demand is low. There's also no switch from Black Sea to Western European supplies.

Euronext September Wheat climbed even more dramatically, increasing 2.9% to EUR219.50 per ton.

One German trader asked: "Will the war cut Russian wheat exports on a long-term basis?"

The front-month contract had dropped sharply to start the week. Traders reported that there may have been some'short-covering' as participants continued to exit the contracts ahead of August 17 expiration of options on September futures.

Donatas Jankauskas, CM Navigator's analyst, said that "news of Ukraine's attacks against grain terminals in Novorossiysk" supported Euronext. "Nobody wants to be caught in a'short' with headlines like this Black Sea. Looks like today's Black Sea headlines have generated some short coverage. (Reporting from Gus Trompiz, Paris; Michael Hogan, Hamburg; editing by Vijay Kishore).

(source: Reuters)