EU wheat prices lower as markets look to Black Sea Export Relief

The market lowered the price of European wheat futures on Tuesday, as it assessed the chances for a diplomatic breakthrough that would ease Black Sea War disruptions that have choked Russian exports and Ukrainian imports.

The December wheat contract, which was the most active on Euronext?, settled at EUR236.75 ($276.29) per metric ton, a 0.9% decrease.

On Monday, the?contract? had reached a high of EUR242 compared to last Thursday, before losing momentum as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that there would be a "diplomatic path" with Russia in regards to Black Sea attacks.

The news that a U.S. aircraft landed in Moscow, and U.S. media referred to a 'visit by the chief of the CIA later, added to the speculation among grain dealers about possible efforts to 'de-escalate.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday that it had hit five vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

A futures trader commented on the Black Sea situation: "Ukraine is willing to negotiate; Russia, not so much."

The efforts of?Russian and Ukrainian grain exporters to move their grain via alternative routes have also tempered expectations that the demand for grain from other sources, such as Europe, will increase.

The traders have noted a shift in the market towards EU-supplies, with Poland being a major source of sales.

One Polish trader stated that "some multinational trading houses cover their wheat needs by purchasing it in Poland, because they are unable to load vessels in Russia or Ukraine."

"I estimate that in the last two week's around 100,000-150,000?tons of Polish Wheat were purchased, mainly for North Africa which includes Algeria and Morocco to be shipped between September and October."

Romania and Bulgaria also drew demand, but overall activity in EU was moderate. Importers still had good 2026 harvests on which to fall back.

Importers do not want to pay west EU prices. A German trader stated that if there was a ceasefire or agreement to stop Russian and Ukrainian attacks against ports, this could lead to a sharp drop in prices.

The news that India would be removing restrictions on its wheat exports also helped to curb futures prices, as it suggested an alternative source of supply in the event Black Sea disruption continued.

Technical issues delayed the release of weekly EU grain import and export data that was due on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8569 euro) (Reporting from Gus Trompiz and Michael Hogan, in Hamburg; editing by Joyjeet Das).

(source: Reuters)