EU wheat prices rise as Black Sea diplomatic hopes fade

Euronext Wheat rose on Monday, as the latest attacks in Russia's war against Ukraine cooled expectations?for a recovery in Black Sea Exports. Meanwhile,?optimism regarding a US-China Summit?this Week lifted Chicago?grains.

The December wheat price on Paris' Euronext rose 1.2% to EUR244.50 ($280.34), regaining the ground lost in the previous two sessions.

Chicago wheat prices rose about 2% as traders saw signs of progress in the weekend talks between US and Chinese officials, ahead of this week's meeting between their presidents.

The escalating?attacks from Russia and Ukraine, which include strikes against Moscow and Ukrainian shipping, have clouded the prospects for a de-escalation, which could alleviate disruptions to Black Sea exports. After attacks on ports and ships, Russian?and Ukrainian shipborne exports in the Black Sea have virtually ceased.

One German trader stated that the weekend was marked by heavy drone attacks from Ukraine and Russia. The headlines today focused on Turkish efforts to secure a safe shipping deal, but overall, an agreement that would allow Russian or Ukrainian Black Sea exports resume seems remote.

Russian exports via alternative routes have increased, but they are still far below normal volumes through the Black Sea.

Importer demand for wheat was also supported despite high prices. Pakistan purchased 365,000 tons on Saturday, and then issued another tender on Sunday for 185,000 tonnes.

The German trader stated that the wheat price increases are limited because farmers are eager to sell at current high prices, in case any deal for Black Sea shipping reduces prices.

(source: Reuters)