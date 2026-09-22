EU wheat prices rise as Black Sea diplomatic hopes fade

Euronext wheat prices rose on Monday, as the latest attacks in Russia's conflict with Ukraine dampened hopes of a resurgence in Black Sea exports. Meanwhile, optimism about a US-China Summit this week boosted Chicago grains.

At 1630 GMT, December wheat traded on Paris' Euronext closed the daytime session up 0.9% to EUR243.75 ($279.63), regaining the ground lost in the previous two sessions.

Chicago wheat prices rose?about 2 percent, with the additional support of corn prices. Traders?saw signs of progress in weekend discussions between US and Chinese officials in advance of a meeting between their presidents next week.

The continued attacks by Russia, Ukraine and other countries, including the strikes on Moscow?and Ukrainian shipping, have clouded the prospects of a de-escalation which could alleviate disruptions to Black Sea exports. After attacks on ports and ships, Russian and Ukrainian shipborne exports to the Black Sea have virtually ceased.

One German trader stated that the weekend was marked by heavy drone attacks from Ukraine and Russia. The headlines today focused on Turkish efforts to secure a safe shipping agreement, but overall, any agreement allowing Russian and Ukrainian Black Sea Exports to resume seems remote.

The Russian exports through alternative routes have increased but remain a long way below the 'normal' volumes via the Black Sea.

Importer demand for wheat was also supported despite high prices. Pakistan purchased 365,000 tons on Saturday, and then issued another tender on Sunday for 185,000 tonnes.

The German trader stated that the wheat price increases are limited because farmers want to sell their crops at high prices, in case a deal for Black Sea shipping safety pushes down prices.

(source: Reuters)