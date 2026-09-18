EU Wheat Tracks Chicago Lower as Black Sea Uncertainty Persists

Euronext wheat prices fell again on Friday, in line with Chicago prices. Traders?continued? to assess the effect of war disruption?on Black Sea exports originating from?Russia?and Ukraine.

After the day session, December?wheat? on?Euronext was 0.8% lower. It settled at EUR241.50 (USD277.07) per metric ton.

The contract remained almost unchanged throughout the week.

Chicago wheat dropped about 2%. The US market was also under pressure due to a seven-week high for the dollar index.

The wheat markets were choppy last week, as investors reacted negatively to the diplomatic efforts made to de-escalate Russia's conflict with Ukraine, to ongoing military strikes on the Black Sea, and to signs that Russian and Ukrainian grain was still reaching markets.

One German trader stated that the market was torn by hopes for a diplomatic agreement on Black Sea safe shipping and reality of Russian and Ukrainian attacks continuing every day.

The traders reported that shipments of approximately 30,000 tons Russian wheat were available for sale in St Petersburg on Friday. One loading was offered at $275 per ton, free?on-board (FOB), while two others in Ust-Luga were priced at $280 and $250, respectively. Five shipments from Latvia ports ranged between $275-$280 a ton, FOB.

The trader stated that he had seen sales offers of around 220,000 tonnes of Russian 12.5% Wheat for shipment in October from Baltic ports. It is hard to estimate the volume of Russian wheat that will be arriving on the Baltic market, but it is still far below the 1 million tons of Russian grain that was sold a week earlier in the Black Sea.

The ongoing Russian flow?has tempered the reaction this week of major importers Algeria, and Pakistan.

(source: Reuters)