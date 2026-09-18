EU will impose temporary safeguards to protect imports of electrical steel

In an effort to protect the EU against cheap imports from Asia, the European Union announced on Friday that it would impose import quotas for electrical steel and downstream products.

This move will benefit Thyssenkrupp Steel's TKMS unit and Poland's Stalprodukt SA. Both are among the last European producers for electrical steel which is used to make wind turbines and grids.

The EU will set up'safeguards,' in the form of quotas on grain-oriented electric steel (GOES) as well as transformer cores and laminations that contain the metal. The minimum price for the steel will be between EUR2,800 to EUR3,400 per metric?ton, within the quotas. It will then rise to EUR3,500 per metric?ton if the volume exceeds the quotas.

In March, the European Commission began an investigation into the safeguards for GOES. While the investigation continues, the measures that will be in place from September 25 onwards are provisional. At the end of?the investigation, definitive measures would need to be implemented by a majority of EU member states.

Electrical steel was excluded from broader measures taken earlier this year in order to protect Europe's steel industry, which is under pressure due to low-cost competition from China and other countries.

Thyssenkrupp announced last year temporary production stops in its?electrical sites? in Germany and France due to rivals selling surplus capacity on European markets for what sources claim are 25% discounts.

Brussels' move comes at a time when the EU's largest trading partner, China, is under increasing pressure from the European industry, which includes steel, chemicals, and automotive firms.

Since 2015, imports of 'electrical steel' from China, Japan and South Korea, as well as the United States, have been subjected to anti-dumping measures. While not exactly comparable, the new "minimum prices" are significantly higher than what was previously in place. The new prices will apply to all downstream products.

In 2025, China will account for more than half of EU imports in terms of steel and downstream products.

(source: Reuters)