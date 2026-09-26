Europe stock prices rise as oil prices ease, PMI data exceeds expectations

European shares edged higher on Wednesday, as lower oil prices supported risk sentiment. Investors also digested business activity data which showed unexpected growth in the euro-zone this month.

By 0830 GMT, the benchmark pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% to 643,15 points. The majority of regional bourses were also higher.

According to a S&P Global PMI report, business activity in the eurozone accelerated at its fastest rate in over three years this month, defying predictions of a slowdown. However, firms experienced a more significant increase in their operating costs.

The data come?days following a rally in the oil price that re-ignited inflation fears and drove bond yields up to a multi-decade peak. The European Central Bank?also delivered its second interest-rate hike this year.

"These data points are generally encouraging." Fiona Cincotta is a senior?market researcher at StoneX. She said that, after these rate increases, the market will be looking to see if the economy's activity is still holding up.

Raiffeisen Bank International, Kbc Ancora and Raiffeisen Bank International led the sectoral gains of 0.5%.

The technology?shares also showed a strong performance, reaching a new high of four weeks and heading towards a sixth session of gains. Software stocks and semiconductor names led the way, with some gaining a lot.

OIL PRICES STAY UNDER $100

Investors are also watching to see if the relief is temporary.

Cincotta said that the gains in the stock market could be fragile until we see an increase in the number of ships that transit straight to four-weeks. "For now, the markets take it as a victory," he added.

Investors weighed the prospects of an increase in Gulf oil supplies after Saudi Arabia reopened a major pipeline. Energy stocks, however, rose 0.2%.

TRUMP-XI COMMUNITY MEETING AT?FOCUS

Traders also look forward to a meeting between US president Donald Trump and his Chinese equivalent Xi Jinping. This would be closely monitored for clues about trade relations and global economic 'outlook.

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary, has flagged a potential for AI cooperation.

Arcadis, a Dutch engineering and consultancy firm, was the largest decliner in the STOXX Index, falling 7% after Canadian engineering company WSP Global backed out of its bid to acquire the firm.

KWS's stock fell by about 8% as its?annual net sales dropped 3%, to EUR1.63billion ($1.86billion), falling short of the IBES estimate for EUR1.68billion due to lower sugarbeet acreage and corn acres.

Adyen shares fell 2.5% after Niclas Neglen, the new chief financial officer of Klarna, was named as Adyen's next chief executive officer. This will take effect on February 1, 2027.

(source: Reuters)