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Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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Europe stocks are up as the oil price decline boosts sentiment. PMI data is in focus

Posted to Maritime Reporter on September 23, 2026

European?shares?inched up a little bit?on Wednesday, as lower oil prices boosted sentiment. Investors were also awaiting key business activity figures due later that day.

By 0708 GMT, the benchmark pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% to 645.04 points. The majority of?major regional exchanges were also higher.

Investors were eagerly awaiting S&P Global’s flash 'September purchasing managers' (PMI), which could give 'fresh clues' on the state of the region's economy.

Saab Exosens and Aerospace & Defence stocks were among the sector's top performers.

Investors weighed the prospects of increased Gulf supply after Saudi Arabia reopened a major pipeline. Oil prices continued to decline. Energy stocks, however, rose 0.8%.

KWS, a German'seed producer,' lost 6.1% of its value after revealing that it had a 3% drop in net sales to EUR1.63 billion ($1.86 bln), falling short of the IBES estimate for EUR1.68 billion, due to lower sugarbeet and acreage.

Adyen shares fell by about 2% after the Dutch payment processor named Niclas Neglen, formerly of Klarna, as its new chief financial officer. This will take effect on February 1, 2027.

(source: Reuters)

Tags: shipbuilding Europe Western Europe Shipbuilding & Ship Repair

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