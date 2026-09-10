Expana boosts EU wheat export prospects as Black Sea flow falters

Expana increased its outlook for European Union soft-wheat exports in this?season, as reduced Black Sea shipments changed demand towards?the bloc. However, it cut its EU maize forecast to a '34-year-low after late-season heat and drought damaged crops.

The firm 'commodity data' estimated EU soft wheat exports for 2026/27 to be 29.5 million metric tonnes, an increase from the 28.7 millions tons forecast in August. However, it lowered its estimate for 2025/26 to 28.5million tons.

Russia and Ukraine have been waging a tack-for-tat war on each other, resulting in a reduction of Black Sea exports. Buyers are now looking for alternative options.

Expana stated in a report that "European barley and wheat are receiving additional demand due to the shortfall of Ukrainian and Russian exports?to the global market."

It said that the large harvests in North Africa and Middle East were reducing global demand.

EU DROUGHT HIT MAIZE CROP? AT 34-YEAR-LOW

Expana has lowered its maize production forecast for 2026/27 EU to 46.2 millions tons, down from 49.1 millions tons last month. This is 18.9% less than 2025/26. This would be the lowest volume since 1992.

The reduction was applied to all countries producing except Bulgaria, and reflected the hot, dry conditions that prevailed late in the crop development in Germany, Italy, and central Europe.

In 2026/27 the EU's maize consumption is expected to drop from 55.6 million tonnes in 2025/26, and be at 51.2 millions tons, the lowest level since 2012/13. Barley and soft wheat will gain in importance in feed rations.

The EU's maize imports will rise by 15%, to 22.9 millions metric tons, if Ukrainian corn is imported to the EU once the new "maize" campaign begins.

Expana has cut its soft wheat crop forecast from 126.1 million tonns, down 700,000.0 tons since?last months and 10.5.0 million below 2025/26. The company cited disappointing results in Germany, but good Baltic harvests.

Barley production was forecast to be 51.6 million tonnes, an increase of 200,000 tons over last month, but still 5.5 millions tons below the previous year.

(source: Reuters)