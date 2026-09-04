FAO: World food prices highest since 2022, as supply concerns increase

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reported on Friday that the world food price rose to its highest level since late '2022. This was due to adverse weather and a war in?the Black Sea which heightened concerns over staples.

The extreme heat and drought in Europe and the threat of an El Nino weather pattern, as well as the trade disruptions caused by the Ukraine-Iran wars, have all contributed to the unrest on the agricultural markets. Grain prices are now at a three-year-high, and sugar is at a one year-high.

The FAO Food Price Index (which tracks changes in the price of a basket of international traded commodities) averaged 133.3 in August. This is up from the revised July reading of 130.8.

This was the highest score in November 2022. However, it is still 17% lower than a previous record high from March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In a recent statement, FAO Chief Economicist Maximo Torero stated that "the increase in August's global food prices warns of the return of risk premium to food markets: Climate shocks are causing geopolitical tensions to rise and disrupted logistics in trade are affecting supply expectations."

All the price benchmarks of?FAO for cereals and vegetable oils, meat, dairy, sugar, and milk all increased in August.

It said that the extreme weather conditions in Europe had a negative impact on the prospects of maize (corn), sugar beet, and livestock production, whereas the El Nino predicted in Asia has raised concerns about palm oil and sugar production.

The U.S. conflict with Iran is affecting the flow of fertiliser to crops.

The FAO's index of cereals prices rose by 2.2% on a monthly basis, reaching its highest level since May 2024. Meanwhile, the vegetable oil index increased 0.6%, to reach its highest level since June 2022.

Sugar benchmarks for the agency jumped by?11.9%, reaching their highest level since?June 20,25. Lower production in Brazil's important center-south area added to weather concerns across Europe and Asia.

In a separate study, the agency lowered its forecast for global cereal production in 2026 by 3.4 millions metric tons compared to an earlier estimate made in July. This is now 2.0% below the previous year's level of 2025, which is the biggest annual decline since 2018

However, the projected output would still be second largest on record.

The forecast world cereal stocks for 2026/2027 have been revised down by 1.1%, to a total of 947.2 million tonnes. This is only marginally higher than the previous season.

The FAO reported that the FAO's revised estimate for wheat was higher than its previous estimate due to an expected buildup of Russian and Ukrainian grain stocks as a result of shipping disruptions.

(source: Reuters)