Fed's inaction is the biggest risk to bond markets.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates this week, which will increase borrowing costs and slow down the economy. Many investors, however, warn that the Fed could face even worse problems if it were to remain steadfast.

Investors say that holding rates at the same level on Wednesday could fuel a sell-off of bonds and push long-term interest rates higher for longer if the Fed shows doubts as to its commitment to bring inflation back to central bank's target of 2%. Investors are concerned that such concerns will fuel more unrest as they demand higher term premiums, or the additional compensation needed to hold U.S. government debt with longer maturities.

Bill Campbell, Portfolio Manager at DoubleLine Capital said that if the Fed does not hike, it would increase the pressure on the back of the curve. He was referring to Treasuries with maturities greater than 10 years.

Campbell stated that a rate increase would help to demonstrate the central banks independence, at a time when they are under political pressure to relax policy. This should be enough to keep rates down at the long-end of the curve. They are currently at levels not seen since the early 1990s.

The markets are currently pricing in an approximately 76% chance that a quarter point increase will occur this week, following a stronger-than-expected jobs report and a rise in consumer prices in August. They also pencil in 50 basis points by the end of 2026. If the Fed tightens rates, it would be the first increase in interest rates since July 2023.

In the face of rising inflation and the need to fund fiscal deficits, investors are increasingly focused on the term premium that is embedded in Treasury bonds with long maturities.

FISCAL DEFICITS AND FUEL INCREASED FEARS

These concerns are heightened by the U.S. financial backdrop, which many investors think is incompatible with returning inflation back to the Fed's targeted level.

Loren Moran is the fixed-income portfolio manager for Wellington Management. He said that recent bond?sales reflects more than just monetary policy.

The inflation rate has been above target for over five years. Oil prices have reached $100 per barrel. Federal deficits are nearing 6.5% of GDP. Economic growth is strong.

She argued that in this environment, investors could be forced to reassess the level of inflation risk embedded in the markets if they failed to follow up on previous hawkish Fed messages.

Moran stated that "what the U.S. Bond Markets are looking for... is a clearer action from the Fed consistent with returning inflation back to 2%." "That means that there has to be some pain."

She said: "It is very politicalized." The best thing to do is show you are serious about inflation, because that will anchor the term premium and ultimately your credibility. This has been questioned since the July Fed Meeting.

Others say not so fast

Not all bond investors are in agreement. Some of the biggest investors in the market don't believe that another rate increase is the answer at this time.

Russell Brownback is the deputy chief investment officer at BlackRock for global fixed income. He said that tightening rates would put additional pressure on sectors like housing, which are already vulnerable to rate changes, while not doing much to slow down areas of the economy, such as those driving growth.

Brownback stated, "I understand the arguments made by the hawks in the committee. I also understand their desire to be credibly hawkish. However, there is enough dispersion or ambiguity in the economy."

He dismissed concerns about the long end as being overblown.

Brownback stated that despite the clamor and concern about the bond market's selloff, the long bond was at 4.84% when we entered this year. "So it is 50 basis points higher, with growth having increased 400 basis points," Brownback added.

The Fed has been predicting that it will hike rates, and this is what caused the price to rise.

Some investors believe that the economic resilience can still justify additional rate increases by the Fed.

Lon Erickson is the portfolio manager of Thornburg Investment Management. He said that a gradual increase, starting at 25 basis points, would be reasonable.

He said: "I do not think that a 25 basis point increase will crush the economy, with all of the positive signs and signals coming in." "We can sit back and reevaluate when we see the data coming in over the next few months."

(source: Reuters)