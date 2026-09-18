Five charts of the week's financial news: AI, oil and global rates reset

Open Interest (ROI), every Friday, distills the previous five days' financial data into five charts that highlight the most important trends, surprises and missed?moves.

1. LIFTOFF

ANNA SZYMANSKI is the Editor-in Charge of ROI. The Federal Reserve increased interest rates on Wednesday for the 'first time in three year?, raising the benchmark rate a quarter-point to 3.75%-4.00%.

All 12 FOMC members voted in favor of it, and 16 of the 18 participants expected another rate hike before the end the year. The Fed Chair Kevin Warsh accompanied the message with a resolute tone, pointing out both the persistently high inflation in the United States and the strength of its underlying economy. Treasury yields on long-dated bonds have dipped, suggesting that this move has allayed some concerns about the Fed's willingness and ability to fight inflation under Warsh.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England warned that if the volatility in energy prices continued, the chances of a rate hike would increase. The markets on Wednesday priced in an 80% probability of a BoE hike at its next meeting in November.

As expected, the Bank of Japan raised rates by a quarter-point on Friday, continuing the trend of tighter policy. The markets, however, were not convinced by the hawkish messages after two policymakers voiced their dissent. The yen then fell to a 2-week low against the dollar.

2. The cost of going slow

MIKE DOLAN is a ROI Finance & Markets columnist. Leaders of major AI firms this week called on a halt to the development of AI technology amid dire warnings about its dangers. The market was a little jittery at the beginning of the week, as a "go slow" push could lead to a reduction in the massive buildouts of AI infrastructure such as data centres, chips, and computing equipment.

It would be obvious if this were to happen that it would have a broad impact on the market. AI-related indexes are up twice as fast as global benchmarks in the last two years since OpenAI launched its ChatGPT model. MSCI's AI basket is also up 120%.

The likelihood of a slowdown is low, given the geopolitical stakes involved and the costs of falling behind.

3. From Sprint to Marathon

RON BOUSSO is a columnist for ROI Energy. The Houthis, who are Iran-aligned, have made rapid progress in the past few weeks, strengthening their grip on Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Meanwhile, attacks on Saudi Arabia’s East-West Oil Pipeline have temporarily halted flow to the Red Sea, and disrupted loading of oil at Yanbu's export hub.

This puts additional pressure on the oil market, which is already under stress due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Although news that Saudi Arabia is redirecting more oil via Oman has helped to moderate crude prices Brent remains above $100 per barrel. The initial supply shock that appeared to be short-lived is now a long, unpredictable test of global economic endurance.

Now the marathon begins. The marathon is now upon us.

4. HIGH FIVE

JAMIE MCGEEVER, ROI Markets columnist: This week, the 10-year US Treasury yield - the most important borrowing rates in the world - rose above the psychological barrier of 5.00% for the first three years. It climbed to 5.04% - the highest level since summer 2007, when the global economic crisis began to take shape.

The 10-year Treasury Note is regarded as the "ultimate risk-free" investment. Its?yield serves as the benchmark borrowing costs against which trillions of dollars in mortgages, corporate bonds, and other loans can be compared. A rising yield may reflect a strong US economy, concerns over inflation or the federal budget deficit. The current rise in yields may reflect a mix of these three factors.

It could even rise further, now that it appears the Fed is starting a new tightening cycle.

5. DIESEL DEFICIT

RON BOUSSO is the ROI Energy columnist. The global diesel crisis has intensified, with the refining margins reaching record highs in august and the US average national diesel price rising above $6 a gallon last week for the first.

The squeeze is a result of refinery disruptions in the Middle East and Russia. Exports have been curtailed by damage to plants in the Gulf, and drone strikes from Ukraine have reduced output at Russian facilities.

Donald Trump, the US president, claimed this week to have mediated a truce on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine. However, neither side has adhered to it so far. Even if a deal was successful, it wouldn't be able to undo the damage already done to refinery capacity.

The opinions expressed are solely those of their authors. These opinions do not represent the views of News. News is committed to the Trust Principles and has integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

(source: Reuters)