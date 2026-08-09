FleetPartners Australia rejects SG Fleet bid and draws $567 Million Element offer

Australia's FleetPartners'said Monday that it had rejected a A$3.60-per share?takeover offer from SG 'Fleet Topco 'and was 'considering a better offer from Canada's Element Fleet Management Corp.

The shares of the Australian vehicle lease firm rose 11.5% to A$3.87 and reached their highest level in more than eight years.

The company stated that the proposal by SG 'Fleet Topco backed up by Pacific Equity Partners was not in'shareholders best interests, and did not reflect its long-term prospects and value.

FleetPartners reported that it received a proposal indicative from Element following the close of the market on Friday to purchase the company at A$3.80 a share. This would value the group around A$803,000,000 ($567.16 millions).

Element's bid represented a premium of 9.5% over FleetPartners last closing price.

The Canadian fleet management company has also proposed to increase its cash consideration per share from A$4.001 to A$4.001 if granted a three-week exclusivity period.

Steadfast IVF, Monash IVF, and Perpetual are among the companies that have been attracting bidders in recent years.

FleetPartners stated that its 'board is considering Element’s proposal, and will update shareholders as soon as possible. It also said it would continue to 'assess other interested parties including SG Fleet, and engage in dialogue with them.

(source: Reuters)