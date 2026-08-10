Fourie, a versatile utility forward who has been with the Springboks for many years, is now called up by the All Blacks to play in their series.

Deon Fourie, 39, has been recalled by South Africa to play in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry against New Zealand. This is almost a year after he played a key role in South Africa's 12-11 victory over the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup 2023. Fourie - who can cover hooker and loose forward - has not played a Test since he came on in Paris as a replacement for Bongi Mbonambi due to an injury. However, he was excellent on Friday when the Stormers lost 38-21 to New Zealand.

This was his first match back after a long-term injury, and Stormers coach John Dobson praised his work rate.

"An incredible display for a man who is again recovering from a serious injury. He is almost 40. Dobson said that he made three tackles within 15 seconds. Two of them were try-saving.

Springboks will play New Zealand at home in three tests starting on August 22 in Johannesburg. A fourth test is scheduled for Baltimore, United States.

(source: Reuters)