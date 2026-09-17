French fishermen blockade port as budget battle looms

French fishermen have blocked ports in the south of France in protest at high energy prices. This has added pressure to the government, which is scrambling to create a budget that will reduce deficits by 2027 ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

The blockades were the latest in the wave of protests that has swept France this week. Workers from the power sector and the police struck on Tuesday, over issues such as pay or fuel.

On Thursday, protests against the high price of fuel along the Mediterranean coast continued for a third day. Fishermen blocked the port at Nice and other smaller cities.

Nice Mayor Eric Ciotti who is a member of a far-right party, the National Rally, visited the port to offer his support on?Thursday. He said: "I can understand their anger."

Sebastien Lecornu, the Prime Minister, extended the emergency fuel subsidy for agriculture, fishing, and construction until the end of the year on Wednesday.

The President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting of party leaders on Friday, to discuss the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine as well as the implications for the energy markets.

Budget Tightrope

The energy crisis is complicating the task for the government to finalise?its budget 2027, which it must present to France's deeply divided parliamentary at the end this month. This comes amid a sell-off on the bond markets that has driven French borrowing rates up to their highest levels since 2008.

Last Friday, Finance Minister Roland Lescure admitted that the Middle East Crisis has caused the government to miss its fiscal deficit goal for this year. He also acknowledged that the opposition parties are struggling with finding ways to cut spending.

On Thursday and Friday, ministers met with representatives of the majority of parties to discuss a draft budget that could pass in the parliament. Lecornu’s predecessors failed to pass previous budgets.

However,'socialist lawmakers' have ruled out their support, as they did with the budget for 2026, leaving a potential fate for the 2027 budget in the hands of RN. Marine Le Pen, the leader of RN is the frontrunner in polls for the two-round presidential elections next April-May.

Le Pen stated on 'Wednesday' that the RN - the largest party in the lower chamber but without a majority - would vote against a budget if the plans were to reduce pensions to keep up with inflation in order to save money.

She said, "In any event, it is very likely that I'll vote against the budget as I don't agree with all?the policies reflected in the budget."

She did not rule out the possibility of abstaining. Instead, she said she would examine the budget first and that a flawed budget is better than none.

(source: Reuters)