Gauff Dances in Fourth Round of US Open with Tennis-Fleetfooted Gauff

Coco Gauff, who has been in New York for five years straight now, reached the second week of the U.S. Open on Saturday after beating?Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in the third round.

Gauff's much-maligned service undermined her game, but she refused to be rattled by the home crowd as she sent 15?winners. Next, she will play either Iva Jovic from the United States or Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.

Gauff, a 22-year-old, said, "Today, it was mostly defence in the first set." Once I found my rhythm, I was able swing a little bit more.

Gauff, the fourth seed, dropped her serve during the third game but was in control of the tempo by the sixth. She levelled the match with a series deep backhand strokes.

"Once I got down the break, I told myself that I needed to accelerate my shots," Gauff said. He showed a lot of?variety with a 21 shot rally to beat Bucsa in the eighth.

"I was happy that I kept going, even though I wasn't at my best."

Gauff never let 'Bucsa' get the upper hand in the second game, when she performed a number of her best shots from the baseline and made fewer unforced mistakes.

She won the ninth game with a backhand winner that was as smooth as butter in her pale yellow outfit.

(source: Reuters)