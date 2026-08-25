Kristalina Georgeeva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Tuesday that global economic conditions have fared better than expected despite the Iran War energy shock. She also expressed concern about deteriorating fiscal conditions in certain countries as evidenced a rising bond yields and stagnant disinflation processes. Georgieva said in a press briefing before next week's Group of 20 Finance Leaders meeting in Asheville, North Carolina that there is a "tug of a war" between the negative Gulf energy supply shock, and the growth tailwinds of the artificial intelligence investment boom, which are starting to spread outside U.S. border.

She stated that the risks of a 'global outlook' were more balanced in comparison to April, but still tilted to the downside due to mounting fiscal tensions and the possibility for central banks maintaining tight monetary policies to control inflation.

The global economy is facing powerful headwinds, including high debt, persistent inflation and trade tensions. It has fared better than we expected the energy shock brought on by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, due to a variety of factors," said Georgieva.

Some of these?factors are the drawdown of oil and natural gas reserves in many countries, an increase in non-Gulf energy sources, a decrease in energy demand, and increased renewable energy capacity.

Artificial?intelligence investments in the United States. She said that AI investment in other countries is boosting data-center construction, which keeps corporate earnings and consumer spending high. (Reporting and editing by Paul Simao; David Lawder)

(source: Reuters)