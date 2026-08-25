Kristalina Georgeeva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, said that the global economy had weathered a shock caused by the Iran War?energy better than expected. However, she expressed 'concerns' about deteriorating fiscal situations in some countries, as shown by increasing bond yields and stagnant disinflation.

Georgieva said in a press briefing before next week's Group of 20 Finance Leaders meeting in Asheville (North Carolina) that there is a "tug of warfare" between the negative Gulf Energy Supply Shock and the growth tailwinds of the artificial intelligence investment explosion that has started to spread outside U.S. border.

She said that the risks of the global outlook are more balanced now than they were in April but still leaning to the downside due to increasing fiscal pressures, and the possibility that central banks may have to tighten monetary policy in order to control inflation.

The global economy is facing powerful headwinds, including high debt, persistent inflation and trade tensions. It has fared better than expected the energy shock brought on by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, Georgieva explained.

Some of these factors are the reduction in?oil reserves in many countries, an increase in energy supply from non-Gulf sources, a decrease in energy demand, an increase in renewable energy, and a return in some areas to coal power.

She said that artificial intelligence investments in the U.S. are keeping corporate earnings and consumer spending high, while other countries are ramping-up data-center construction, as well as AI hardware supply.

Her assessment of the global economic situation did not include any new predictions. In 'July, the IMF lowered its global growth forecast for 2026 to a slow 3.0%. It also warned of additional downside risks due to the Middle East conflict, trade fragmentation, and possible AI uncertainty.

The next time it will update its global forecast is mid-October, at the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok.

The energy shock is not over

Georgieva warned policymakers against complacency amid Brent crude oil benchmark prices hovering between $80-$90 a barrel since mid-June. This is well below their peak of $118 in spring.

Georgieva stated that the energy shock was not over. "A new rise in oil could fuel inflation and force central banks to maintain a restrictive policy stance, with knock-on effects on debt service costs as well as economic activity."

She said all countries must address their fiscal issues and "formulate credible plans" to ensure that their debts and deficits remain on a sustainable course.

She did not mention 'individual countries that need fiscal consolidation. Her comments come after last week's surge in U.S. Treasury 30 year bond yields, which reached 19-year highs. This prompted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to surprise announce a doubling in the size of long bond purchases in an attempt to lower borrowing costs.

The IMF has been calling on Washington for years to reduce its fiscal deficits. This would also help shrink U.S. current account deficits and trade.

Georgieva stated that central banks should remain "laser focused" on their mandates for price stability despite the continued risks of inflation, and despite her concern about tightening monetary policy affecting growth.

She said that countries must also address "excessive global imbalances" which are causing trade tensions. Georgieva did not mention any specific countries but she has called for China to change its growth model from one that is based on exports, which have flooded the global market with cheap goods.

"A stronger global economy is better for everyone," said she, adding that it was more difficult to achieve this in a fragmented society.

She said that the IMF was refining its method for assessing the external balances and would be deepening its analysis in a number of forthcoming papers, which will include the interaction between macroeconomic trends, industrial policy and trade. (Reporting and editing by Paul Simao, Daniel Wallis and David Lawder)

(source: Reuters)